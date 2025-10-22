Trapped in manual control: how the war has strengthened the role of automation in Ukrainian business
In the development of every successful manufacturing or distribution company, there comes a time when there are market opportunities, the product is in demand, the team is working to the limit, but the business stops scaling. Every attempt to "jump higher," such as entering a new large distributor or launching a new line, is met with an invisible barrier.
I call this phenomenon the "organizational glass ceiling". It is an internal, often invisible obstacle in the very operational architecture of your business that makes further growth impossible. The problem is not to work harder, but to fundamentally change the system itself – to break this ceiling.
Diagnosis of operative paralysis: three symptoms familiar to every owner
This "ceiling" consists of a number of systemic problems that arise precisely because of growth. They may seem unrelated, but in fact they are the result of one disease – the lack of a single business management center.
Comments (0)