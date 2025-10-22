The full-scale invasion did not create these problems, but became a harsh catalyst and turned operational weaknesses into existential threats

In the development of every successful manufacturing or distribution company, there comes a time when there are market opportunities, the product is in demand, the team is working to the limit, but the business stops scaling. Every attempt to "jump higher," such as entering a new large distributor or launching a new line, is met with an invisible barrier.

I call this phenomenon the "organizational glass ceiling". It is an internal, often invisible obstacle in the very operational architecture of your business that makes further growth impossible. The problem is not to work harder, but to fundamentally change the system itself – to break this ceiling.

Diagnosis of operative paralysis: three symptoms familiar to every owner

This "ceiling" consists of a number of systemic problems that arise precisely because of growth. They may seem unrelated, but in fact they are the result of one disease – the lack of a single business management center.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors