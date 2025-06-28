We often joke among ourselves that she might become the second Yulia. The only question is where to put the emphasis: Yulia "drUha" (Ukr., meaning the second Yulia, after Tymoshenko as prime minister) or "druhA" (meaning another one), a source in the leadership of the Servant of the People faction said, speaking to LIGA.net. This joke, which has been circulating in parliamentary chats, is about a Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to LIGA.net , she is considered the main candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

The current prime minister Denys Shmyhal and his government should be dismissed by the Verkhovna Rada in the near future. He has been leading the Cabinet of Ministers for 4.5 years, a record term for Ukraine, and his dismissal has been predicted more than once during this time.

"The entire government will be changed," confirms Yaroslav Zheleznyak (Holos), who is to replace Shmyhal with Svyrydenko, and the entire government will be changed accordingly. Could some ministers be reappointed to their own positions? Of course they can.".

