Digest
Zelensky in Berlin. How two days of peace talks went that made Trump happy
Ihor Tymots
correspondent of LIGA.net
A new series of peaceful diplomacy has unfolded in Berlin – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spent eight hours in talks with envoys of Donald Trump. The American delegation said that "90% of the issues" between the parties had been resolved, and Trump himself was allegedly "satisfied with the progress made.".
What happened in a small office for two days in a row, on December 14 and 15, and where Zelensky's red lines are now – LIGA.net re-read The Guardian , Bild , Der Spiegel , Politico , Bloomberg and drew three conclusions from the talks.
Read the full article with a LIGA PRO subscription
Already have LIGA PRO? Log In
Comments (0)