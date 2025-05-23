Vladimir Putin can paralyze communications and navigation in the United States and Europe. He can destroy the balance of power in the Pacific region. Or even attack a NATO country. And the current U.S. administration doesn't seem to want to realize this, says LIGA.net U.S. intelligence official Beth Sanner.

She has 35 years of experience in the U.S. intelligence community and the CIA, and during the first term of Donald Trump was Deputy Director of National Intelligence.

Russia is still a threat of "cosmic proportions," although its capabilities have slipped considerably, she said. But Europe's space intelligence system is also "more backward" than the United States.

LIGA.net spoke with Beth Sanner. From this conversation you will learn about: