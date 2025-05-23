Opinion
Trained to kill: The Kremlin will have to solve the problem of angry front-line soldiers
Harri Tiido
'Estonian journalist and former diplomat
This column was originally published on ERR.ee, translated and published with the permission of
Regardless of how Russia's war against Ukraine ends, it has already created a big problem for Russian society: military veterans. Older readers may remember the Soviet war in Afghanistan, and I remember it well. It was then that the term "Afghan" appeared, i.e., a veteran of the Afghan war.
Over the course of ten years, 620,000 men went through the Afghan campaign, and they had a significant impact on society. The authorities, of course, did not recognize this, did not talk or write about it much, but most of the veterans became dangerous to society.
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors