"Kyiv may become the most unprotected city. People don't want to hear it... But it's a reality," says Valeriy Borovyk, military and drone manufacturer.

The new LIGA.DEFENCE podcast features a frank conversation about how Russia is preparing to scale up its strikes to 1,000 shaheds a day, and whether Ukraine will be able to respond asymmetrically. Interceptor drones, laser weapons, underwater drones and robots on the battlefield – what is already working and what is slowing down due to government inefficiency?

Full video – for subscribers of the site LIGA.net .