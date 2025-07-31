Podcast
Is Ukraine ready for 1000 "shaheds" a day – and how to give Russia a technological rebuff
"Kyiv may become the most unprotected city. People don't want to hear it... But it's a reality," says Valeriy Borovyk, military and drone manufacturer.
The new LIGA.DEFENCE podcast features a frank conversation about how Russia is preparing to scale up its strikes to 1,000 shaheds a day, and whether Ukraine will be able to respond asymmetrically. Interceptor drones, laser weapons, underwater drones and robots on the battlefield – what is already working and what is slowing down due to government inefficiency?
Full video – for subscribers of the site LIGA.net .
Unlock to continue reading
Already have LIGA PRO? Log In
Comments (1)