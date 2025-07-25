Janusz Bugajski is a senior fellow at the American think tank The Jamestown Foundation. During the Cold War, this organization supported Soviet dissidents and defectors, collecting and systematizing information about life in the USSR. One of its former board members was Zbigniew Brzezinski, who famously described Ukraine as the graveyard of the Russian Empire. In 2020, Russia designated The Jamestown Foundation as an "undesirable organization".

Bugajski himself is an American of Polish descent. His parents immigrated to the United Kingdom, and he later moved to the United States. He has worked as a television host, conducted research at policy institutes, taught at universities, and authored several dozen books. He has collaborated with prominent governmental and non-governmental organizations, including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, the BBC, USAID, IRI, and IREX. His book "Failed State: A Guide to Russia’s Rupture" has been published in Ukrainian.

Recently, Janusz Bugajski visited Kyiv for a short trip. LIGA.net spoke with the scholar at the Kyiv-Mohyla Club during the presentation of the anthology "Free Nations, New States: The End Stage of Russian Colonialism", which he edited.