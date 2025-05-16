On May 18, Poland will elect a new president. Andrzej Duda completes his second term in office and, accordingly, can no longer run. A total of 13 candidates are running in the race. However, according to the results of recent polls, three candidates have become favorites – Rafał Trzaskowski, Karol Nawrocki, and Slawomir Mencen.

The liberal mayor of Warsaw, Trzaskowski, has the most support. He will not become an emphatically pro-Ukrainian president like Duda. But he is definitely more predictable against the backdrop of the clearly anti-Ukrainian Navrotsky and Menzen.

None of them is really interested in Ukraine's loss, says LIGA.net Adam Michnik, a Polish public and political figure, founder of Gazeta Wyborcza and one of the ideological inspirers of Solidarity. However, their potential electoral victory or strengthening poses a threat: "This is the Putinization of Poland without Putin".

What moods prevail in the Polish elites, why the Pole-Catholic syndrome is being promoted by Putin's useful idiots, and why Russia will never become the second China? About this LIGA.net talked to Adam Michnik on the sidelines of the Kyiv Security Forum.