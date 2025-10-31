The Russians have found a new, effective tactic of "Shahed" attacks in Ukraine. They are still looking for ways to effectively bypass Ukrainian electronic warfare systems. But "shaheds" with additional options are already appearing – artificial intelligence, online control, anti-tank mines.

For attacks on the frontline areas, they use "chessmen" that are controlled as FPV. They involve fighters of the Rubicon, which the Russians themselves consider elite.

What does Russia emphasize in the training of pilots of its Rubicon unit, what changes in its latest "Shahed" and whether the occupiers will be able to further scale up their attacks in the near future LIGA.net said Serhiy Beskrestnov (Flash), a military specialist in electronic warfare and communications systems and head of the Center for Radio Technologies.