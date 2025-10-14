Why does the government hear poorly or not at all from society? Is it possible to return young people to Ukraine after men aged 18-22 are allowed to leave? Which Ukrainian special services saved Serhiy Prytula's life?

A frank and sometimes emotional conversation is in the new episode of LIGA Podcast with volunteer and public figure Serhiy Prytula. We discuss how the military's needs are changing in the run-up to the winter and spring of 2026. We explore an interesting trend: more and more often, it is business, not individual donations from citizens, that makes a significant contribution to supporting the defense forces. We also talk about Prytula's attitude to the appearance of her name in sociological ratings and the trend of war fatigue.