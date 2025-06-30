"Nothing is so blue-eyed, weak and spineless than the Western politicians," retired Finnish General Pekka Toveri told LIGA.net . "I know, because I am one of them."

Toveri is the former head of Finnish military intelligence and is currently a Member of the European Parliament (European People's Party group).

The main problem for Europe is the very slow start, he believes. Therefore, the best way to fill the European arms deficit is to invest in Ukrainian industry: "During the war, the capacity of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex has increased 35 times... Ukrainian production is three times cheaper and three times faster."

From the interview with Tovari for LIGA.net, you will learn: