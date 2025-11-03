"When there is talk on the Internet that Russian speakers should learn the language immediately and then be given weapons, it is nonsense. Language is a very important component of identity, but not the only one," emphasizes Vira Ageieva, a literary scholar, critic, and professor at the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

At the same time, there is a risk that the course of Ukrainian literature will disappear from the school curriculum altogether, and the power will be transferred to the "Russians." What are we talking about and how is this possible during a full-scale invasion? See LIGA.net a podcast about the fight against "cultural amnesia". This conversation will be useful for everyone, because, as Vera Ageeva clearly proves, memory can shoot from the past.