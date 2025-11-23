No one will die twice, but those who are dishonored will later face war and genocide.

The so-called "Trump Plan" is a Russian plan for Ukraine's capitulation, to which this American administration has added a price for its services. They wrote it down quite honestly and directly – we'll split the frozen Russian money with the Russians 50/50.

In this regard, all Russian demands are present: the surrender of territories without a fight, denazification, demilitarization, non-aligned status, and the restoration of the Russian language, church, and propaganda. But there is one new point – a full, legally enshrined amnesty for all criminals.

That is, for all those tortured and killed in Bucha and Kupyansk, for the children and women in the Mariupol theater, for the children in Okhmatdyt and in the apartment buildings of Ternopil, Dnipro, and Kyiv, for the torture and execution of prisoners, for the abduction of Ukrainian children, and for thousands of other absolutely horrific crimes, no one will be punished!

Does this American administration think they'll go to heaven? Tell them that the most terrible level of hell awaits them for this! To demand that parents let their children's murderers go unpunished, only Trump, Vance, Rubio, and other Whitfields can make such an ultimatum.

But it turns out that a whole year of negotiations, all those receptions by the British Royal Family, all those entreaties from European politicians, all those persuasions of Trump to help Ukraine stand firm, were all for nothing? Were all the promises and agreements flushed down the toilet?

Because Trump's plan includes absolutely all Russian demands that have been put forward since the first day of the full-scale war. Absolutely all of them, and even more!

The year 1939 and Hitler's occupation of Czechoslovakia are before our eyes. At that time, Czechoslovakia was given an ultimatum – to accept all of Germany's demands and not to resist. Then Chamberlain said: "I have brought you peace!" To which Churchill replied: "England was offered a choice between war and dishonor. She chose dishonor and will get war."

But how would Vitko and Trump know history? It takes much more than counting profits in dirty deals.

Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Holodomors. How terrible it is to realize that they want to force us to agree with the first genocide of Ukrainians in the 21st century. This is so cynical that I see parallels with 1932, when the whole world turned a blind eye to the Holodomor – the genocide of Ukrainians, and now Trump is making an ultimatum to turn a blind eye to the genocide of Ukrainians.

But a Ukrainian boy with a weapon in 2025 is not the same as a Ukrainian boy without a weapon, starving in 1932. We will never again let anyone destroy us with impunity! Never and no one! We don't need to put candles on our windowsills on this day; we need energy, military, and strategic facilities in Russia to burn with candles, preferably with the Kremlin towers.

We survived the cold of the winter of 2023 with you. We lived and fought with you when the hordes stormed Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Sumy. We survived with you when no one believed in us, we were not given weapons, and we were said goodbye to as if we were dead in February 2022. So what are you afraid of? No one will die twice, and he who receives dishonor will then receive war and genocide.

The pathetic Trump administration is demanding that we meet all of Putin's demands. They have already blackmailed us by stopping funding, refusing to provide weapons, refusing to provide intelligence data, and making direct threats. They have not helped us at all, but have done everything to break us to the demands of Putin, who pompously repeats that "all goals of the special military operation will be achieved."

We had dignity before Trump, and we will have dignity after Trump. We resisted when no one believed in us, but we believed in ourselves. We need the unity and resilience of the Ukrainian nation. Let them shove their plan for Ukraine's capitulation into the hole of a Thanksgiving turkey.

