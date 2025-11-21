In what role will he remain in the history of Ukraine – as a heroic savior or a failed leader who agreed to a shameful surrender?

Trump's so-called peace plan came as a shock to Ukrainians and to Ukraine's European partners. Trump's "swing" has once again swung towards Russia. If we evaluate this plan as a whole, it is unacceptable. However, what is the drama, paradox, and dilemma of responding to this "plan" for Kyiv?

President Zelenskyy articulated the drama of choice on November 21: "Now is one of the most difficult moments in our history. Now the pressure on Ukraine is one of the most difficult. Now Ukraine may face a very difficult choice. Either a loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner. Either a difficult 28 points or an extremely difficult winter – the most difficult – and further risks. A life without freedom, without dignity, without justice. And for us to believe someone who has already attacked twice. They will be waiting for our answer."

For many, these words were no less of a challenge than Trump's 28 points. And they hold even more intrigue because these words don't contain an answer.

And there can be no public response, because there is a problematic dilemma in responding to this "peace plan" from the Americans.

