It so happens that today the most difficult and strategic issue for the EU is to support Ukraine

Orbán and Fico, and now Babiš, are not about love for Russia, they are about blackmailing Brussels. These are politicians who have built their careers on claims to the European Union, although it was largely thanks to the EU that their countries were scooped out of the scoop and ended up in the "golden billion".

See also Imagine the wrong people getting into power. What to expect from the Czech parliamentary elections

Ingratitude is a basic feature of populism that has no national characteristics.

An entire transnational party of Eastern European politicians blame Brussels for all the troubles and demand new subsidies and compensation. And to do so, they are looking for an excuse to put pressure on Brussels with their veto. It just so happens that today the most difficult and strategic issue for the EU is to support Ukraine. Therefore, the party of blackmailers threatens to block this support at every opportunity .

But when, for example, Brussels meets Hungary halfway and opens up the possibility of another tranche, Orban lifts his blockade until a new opportunity arises. Meanwhile, his voters will listen to him whine about how they are being robbed by Brussels and their neighbors.

Morality? There will be none.

But the good news is that so far, Ukraine's strategic allies in Europe have not joined the blackmailers' party. Although in Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, there are also alarming trends in place.

After the Czech elections, Babiš's power will not be absolute. Unlike Orban, he will definitely not become a one-party ruler of the country.

Let me remind you that not long ago, the president of this country was the controversial Zeman, who said a lot about supporting Russia and, at the same time, supporting Ukraine. But Ukraine, Europe, and the Czech Republic itself have already successfully outlived him .

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors