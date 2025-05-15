To begin with, I would like to note that I do not like the future that the so-called "liberals" are imposing on us with the "digital concentration camp", "multigender perversion" and "secret world government".

But what the conservatives are promoting, especially in the form of so-called "Trumpism-Putinism," looks no better.

What characterizes "Trumpism-Putinism", which is already an international phenomenon? (Reading the characteristic features of this socio-political phenomenon, try them on Ukraine).

1. An unhealthy tendency to make simple decisions. No need for education, specialization, knowledge of the problem, just a personal feeling. Analysis of the solution and possible consequences is fundamentally absent, especially if the simple solution is based on something similar that happened in the past.

The first priority is not a promising result, but a short-term media resonance.

2. Overconfidence, especially in approaching complex issues. Everything I do or that is done on my orders is by definition correct and the best possible. Other interpretations are equated with high treason. And they are punished as severely as possible, even out of court.

3. Fundamental irresponsibility, which acquires signs of the grotesque. Mistakes and miscalculations are always the fault of not those who make simple wrong decisions, but of predecessors, executors, enemies, insurmountable circumstances, dark forces, beastmen from the center of the Earth, etc .

4. Demonstrative disregard for laws and legal procedures. "If I am convinced that I am acting for the benefit of the state and the people (and I cannot act otherwise!), then no laws should interfere with me." In the event of complications, it is enough to remind us once again who is the best in the world.

Read also Putin showed that he is comfortable in the mud from which Trump pulled him out

5. The primacy of the use of force over other options for solving a problem. Imposing is better than seeking a joint solution. Confrontation is better than cooperation. If you don't like a country, you need to take it over. If you like a country, you should conquer it. If you are not ready to start a real war, start a trade war. Negotiations are just an attempt to push your position.

6. Immorality as an integral part of business. Humanism exists only for the weak and poor. Everything and everyone is sold and bought.

Mercantilism as a national interest above universal values.

Winners are not judged. The end justifies the means. Victims and losses are only for your own, and enemies only get what they deserve. At the same time, the public rhetoric is extremely hypocritical and pharisaical .

7. Categorical rejection of another opinion, argumentation, motivation. A partner can be either a vassal or an enemy. The interlocutor must either be a like-minded person or a stupid ignoramus (or sold out, working for the enemy). Public disagreement should be punished. The intention to disagree should be punished. In general, any intention not authorized from above should be punished .

8. Replacing control over the vertical of power with checks on personal loyalty. Loyalty should be confirmed not only by groveling and public boasting, but also by material contributions.

Read also The plane Trump will receive as a gift from Qatar is not actually free - Politico

9. A sincere belief that a person has the full right to receive any material reward for his or her outstanding work as head of a state, institution, company, etc.. Some formal rules exist for enemies, but for our own, as long as they fulfill point #8, they can do anything.

10. An irresistible attraction to authoritarianism and monopoly power. Everything is decided by the one who is responsible solely for victories and accomplishments. Any defeat in the controlled media necessarily turns into a victory. If something goes wrong, it's because the one in charge was not informed and simply could not intervene and fix it.

I have written this not to criticize our partners or stigmatize our enemies. No, I repeat: these approaches are becoming more and more widespread in the world. For example, what is happening in Hungary is classic Trumpism-Putinism. And further down the list .

But the main problem is that such strategically losing approaches are increasingly spreading in Ukraine. And not only at the highest level.

If we do not overcome it, if we do not return morality and reasonableness to social and political relations (they were there at the beginning of independence!), Ukraine will not be able to move into the future, because it will not survive the present as such.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors