All of this generally suggests one thing: the Russian propaganda machine is now much stronger than the military one

Against the backdrop of the so-called trials of the Russian "Burevestnik" Netflix has released the movie House of Dynamite. Someone is launching an intercontinental nuclear missile, and the United States not only cannot determine who did it, but also shows an inability to counter the threat.

If you go into conspiracy theories, it may seem that these two events are being staged to match each other. Russia has been rattling its nuclear weapons for two weeks, the stakes are rising once again, and now there's a completely "ipsy" movie that could provoke orders to build bunkers across the United States.

Bad timing, in short.

But there is one "but". Russia's Burevestnik and Putin's speech about the 14,000-kilometer flight of the missile (I wonder where it flew to and where it crashed, because there is no data) are very similar to a staged composition. After all, even if an absolutely expensive project exists, it looks more like a threat than a reality.

Since such a missile in a single copy is unlikely to be of any value from a military point of view. Here is more about another "greatness" because the Kremlin has nothing to cover the Tomahawk card with.

All of this generally indicates one thing: the Russian propaganda machine is now much stronger than the military one. The so-called second army of the world is bogged down in Ukraine, there have been no breakthroughs, and the "hinterland people" have a complete mess in their heads – how can they reach Berlin if they haven't reached Kyiv yet?

That's why Russians are fed Oreshniks, Poseidons, Bureveshniks, and Kokoshniks. Because the planned big parade on Khreshchatyk has been postponed for four years. And there is no end in sight. And then there are the sanctions, freezing and using accounts, arming Europe.

What to do? And what is in the Goebbels' manuals is to lie systematically and pathetically. Putin has spun the war wheel so much that he cannot stop it now. Especially under pressure from the United States. Because then the elites will begin to see that the tsar has once again missed the mark.

Therefore, they will fight for a long time. Especially in the information field. The next year, the federal budget increased the amount of money allocated for these information operations. This means that they will hit the psyche.

Therefore, we turn on critical thinking. And we recommend that our European friends, who still shudder at every word Putin says, do the same.

