For three days, the world's attention will be focused on Copenhagen. No, not because of the drones that put psychological pressure on the Danes.

Three important events are taking place simultaneously in the Danish capital. Denmark is currently holding the EU presidency, and it is its turn to convene the forum of the European political community, which brings together the leaders of 47 countries, including those outside the EU.

In addition, the EU Council is meeting in Copenhagen. These events coincided with exercises: Ukrainian instructors teach European military how to shoot down drones.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has engaged 10 countries to ensure the security of this series of events. Each of these countries, at the request of the Danish government, has sent relevant units, ranging from a German frigate in the port of Copenhagen to those engaged in personal security.

So much for rehearsing the use of NATO Article 5.

For Ukraine, all these events are very important, as one of the central themes is to help Ukraine. Two weeks of unmanned assault on Europe have further stimulated Europeans to help Ukrainians.

Among the key topics to be discussed at these events are:

Defense and security of Europe. Building a "wall of drones". Security gaps have been demonstrated in recent weeks.

Providing Ukraine with a "reparations loan" at the expense of frozen Russian assets. It is about 140 billion euros.

Unblocking Ukraine's path to EU membership, with Hungary as a stumbling block.

Discussion and approval of the 19th package of sanctions against Russia prepared by the European Commission.

