Director of Partnership Development at the Council for Economic Security of Ukraine

They are the future of Ukraine. Carriers of memory, pain, and experience

How will they grow up – children of war? Those who spent a quarter of the school year and nights in shelters under fire.

Those who read the American president's remarks about children on the playground to the sound of the Shaheds. And then asks, "Mom, how deep does the Oreshnik go?" "I don't know, kitty. I'll look later." – Just don't take too long, because if it penetrates the shelter, I won't be able to find out.".

They rely on no one but themselves.

They do not believe politicians.

They don't remember what peaceful life was like because they were too young.

Distinguish the sound of air defense from arrival.

Military – from TCC.

They are happy that we can already hit the refinery.

They are outraged that passenger flights still depart from Russia, but not from Boryspil.

Filled with dignity enough not to admit that they are afraid.

More than anyone else on earth, they want this war to end, but they insist that without our victory it will not.

The future of Ukraine is them.

Carriers of Memory, Pain, and Experience.

Those Raised by War.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors