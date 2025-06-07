How anyone still has the audacity and moral rot to say that Russia is responsible for the destruction of missile carriers is beyond me

For those who have a convenient selective short-term memory, I'll remind you.

Since February 24, 2022, Russia has fired more than 10,000 missiles at Ukraine of almost all types in its arsenal: cruise, ballistic, aerial, anti-ship, tactical, and strategic. Add to this more than 50,000 kamikaze drones, mostly of Iranian production, Shahed-136.

Dozens of massive strikes targeted power plants, substations, and combined heat and power plants. The result is a whole country plunged into frosty darkness.

The winter of 2022-2023 was a national test of ice and fire. Ukraine had exhausted its stockpile of Soviet air defense weapons. The country was on the verge of complete blackout and social collapse.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed during this punitive campaign to "freeze the Khokhuls to death".

Almost all thermal and hydroelectric power plants were destroyed. On one day, among many other war crimes, a Russian missile strike deliberately destroyed a children's cancer hospital (!!!!) in central Kyiv.

And still, every day and night, missile and drone strikes are raining down across Ukraine, killing dozens of people, burying them under the rubble of their homes destroyed by fire.

How anyone still has the audacity and moral rottenness to open their mouth and say that Russia will now "retaliate" against Ukraine for destroying the missile carriers is something I will never be able to fathom.

