When you try to catch Russian propaganda on contradictions, you are doing a fool's errand.

A contradiction is a logical break. Event logic is built on chains of causes and effects, but these chains make sense only in systems of linear time, directed from the past to the future.

In such systems, the effect always occurs through and after the cause, but not before. If time is non-linear (e.g., cyclic) or directed from the future to the past, or exists in several equal streams, parallel or perpendicular, or degenerates into a point, the logic we are used to no longer works.

Russia has created such systems in the minds of its citizens. Cyclic, reverse, parallel, perpendicular, and point systems. All variants of time, except for the usual one.