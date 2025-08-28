For Ukraine, European integration is a path to a space of security and freedom. But there are several areas where this process is mutually beneficial

Chess victory for democracy

"Empires do not fall; they disintegrate-sometimes slowly and sometimes extremely quickly." These words of Zbigniew Brzezinski have taken on a new meaning in the face of the events unfolding before our eyes. The empires of the past may be playing poker, flaunting their shiny cards, but the future is already beating them at chess. Ukraine's European integration is such a chess victory – a step that negates Russia's imperial ambitions.

The European choice has been recorded and recognized by dozens of countries. And this is the strongest response to aggression. EU membership consolidates our path and confirms our place in the European family. No candidate country has ever joined the EU during a full-scale war. We received candidate status and the start of negotiations in record time. For us, integration is not only about the economy or standards, but a key element of security guarantees.

For the first time, the EU has combined political support, economic assistance, and security cooperation with a non-member state in such a synchronized manner. This is a new reality: EU membership is seen as part of the deterrence system.

