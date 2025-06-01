So far, the following preliminary conclusions can be drawn:

The operation (regarding strikes on airfields of the Russian strategic aviation - Ed.) was brilliantly planned and executed. I think the expectation was for more modest results, but it turned out to be a real Pearl Harbor.

The horde is left without strategic aviation. The nuclear triad has just had one tooth pulled out.

Anyone with airfields should urgently consider how to deal with such sabotage.

Obviously, there are more targets. I assume that nuclear submarine bases could be the next target.

Ukraine - NATO: the big question is who needs whom more.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors