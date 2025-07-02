My father chose Ukraine. I didn't understand why at the time. But he understood that Ukrainians were and are the most friendly nation to other nations

I was lucky that in 1993 my parents moved to Ukraine, not Russia.

Those were hard times, everyone was looking for opportunities to find work and feed their families. Some of my relatives went to Moscow. All of them eventually returned .

Every single one of them spoke about the terrible treatment of Azerbaijanis and citizens of other countries in general in Russia. This includes beatings, arrogant treatment as second-class citizens, humiliation.

My father chose Ukraine. He was the only one among all my relatives. At the time, I did not understand why. It was a small unknown city of Donetsk, while everyone was going to the popular capital of Russia.

But my father understood why. Ukrainians were and are the most tolerant nation and friendly to other nations.

Perhaps because of their big hearts, perhaps because they themselves have suffered for centuries from the Russians and know what it is like to be in trouble and look for opportunities to survive.

Over the past week, I have been praised here and there for my Ukrainian language. And again, I don't understand why. If I'm a citizen, if I've lived in this country for a long time, I have to know its language.

I have lived here for more than 20 years. I received free education at school. I received equal treatment from adults at school and at university.

No one asked me about my nationality when I was hired. Not once. The only comments about my nationality were always "how well do you speak Ukrainian?" or "what does your name mean?".

Ukraine respects other nations, friendly nations. That is why I love this country. That is why I want to live here. That is why I want to help it in any way I can. This is my gratitude to the country that has done so much for me .

This is exactly what will never happen in Russia. Because it is a country of arrogant chauvinistic little slaves.

What I feel when I see photos of beaten Russian propagandists in courts in Baku?

Justice.

