Moscow and Baku are rapidly approaching open conflict. In Russia, there are murders of Azerbaijani migrant workers and police raids against the diaspora. In Azerbaijan, there are arrests of Russian FSB agents and a crackdown on pro-Russian media.

All this is happening against the backdrop of a large-scale escalation of the situation in Armenia, where authorities announced a "malevolent plan of the criminal oligarchic clergy" to prepare a coup d'état. Earlier, Samvel Karapetyan, a prominent Russian businessman of Armenian origin listed in Forbes (and under sanctions in Ukraine), was arrested in Yerevan. He is accused of publicly calling for the seizure of power.

"The uniqueness of Vladimir Putin lies in the fact that, through his policies, he managed to do the impossible – to be equally despised in Azerbaijan and Armenia," Akper Hasanov, an Azerbaijani analyst, told LIGA.net .

From this LIGA.net article, you will learn:

Why did Azerbaijan take on Russian agents?

What does the attempted coup in Armenia have to do with this?

how the quarrel between Russians and the countries of the South Caucasus will affect Ukraine.

On June 27, in Yekaterinburg, Russian security forces detained more than 50 Azerbaijanis. The detainees were beaten and tortured to force them to sign contracts and go to war against Ukraine. Two people died, and two others were seriously injured.

Azerbaijan demands that those responsible be held accountable.

Russia, however, is behaving as if nothing happened. The foreign ministry of the aggressor country stated that the detentions were carried out as part of a criminal case concerning organized crime and murders committed in 2001, 2010, and 2011.

On June 29, Baku cancelled all cultural events in Azerbaijan planned by Russian state and private institutions. The visit of an Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation to Moscow was also cancelled. The press secretary of the Russian dictator responded that the work of law enforcement agencies should not be a reason for demarches.

On June 30, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs searched the Baku office of the Russian propaganda media outlet Sputnik and detained seven people, reports APA.az. Two of those detained turned out to be employees of the Russian Federal Security Service.

The executive director and the editor-in-chief of the branch have been arrested for four months.