And to all offers, he replies: "No, suckers, it's not suitable!"

The Thanksgiving surrender plan. Watch the hands.

Dmitriev and Ushakov write a plan on their knees and hand it over to Witkoff. He doesn't even bother with a good translation, just runs it through a hypothetical Google Translate.

Furthermore, top US officials state that Ukraine must sign urgently, by Thanksgiving Day (November 27, 2025).

Rubio confirms that the plan was developed in the US. Our people and the Europeans are urgently sitting down to adjust that American (actually Russian) plan.

Meanwhile, journalists are publishing a leak that the plan was definitely provided by the Russians, and what's more, a conversation between Dmitriev and Ushakov on this topic.

The dialogue is approximately as follows:

Dmitriev:

– We'll give the Americans a plan through Witcoff, and they'll present it as their own.

Ushakov:

– What if the Americans change their plan?

Dmitriev:

"Don't worry, they won't change it. They'll do it carefully, they'll give us ours, word for word."

When this conversation is leaked by Western journalists, the statements from Washington change dramatically. They say there are no deadlines, forget about that Thanksgiving Day.

At the same time, journalists are leaking that Witkoff is advising Putin through Ushakov on how to talk to Trump and which side is best to massage his ego.

In essence, Putin, before the eyes of the whole world, performed a grand illusion and trickery. He presented his desires as a plan from the US leadership, complete with clear deadlines. Now, for a week, half of the world's elites have been running around, explaining, rewriting, and commenting...

Thousands of bot commentators have already appeared on the internet with the message: "Sign everything! Peace is better, at any cost!".

While all this mouse commotion is going on, Putin is just watching the show he himself started. And to all the proposals, he smiles and replies: "No, suckers, that won't do!"

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors