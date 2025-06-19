The Head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council

The quality of AI algorithms, not the number of people, will determine the advantage on the front line

An important issue in the war of the future is the changing role of infantry. More AI and autonomous systems will replace the classic soldier. This will also complicate information warfare, the main part of which is always aimed at living people, at the military.

A combat engagement in which classical infantry did not participate has already taken place in our war with Russia. This battle was carried out by one of our brigades.

Air and ground platforms, AI - this is the future. By the 2030s, the classic role of infantry will change significantly.

Unmanned platforms

Already today, a number of technological countries are creating autonomous ground vehicles to replace infantry in assault, reconnaissance and evacuation.

Drone swarms

Algorithms control dozens of drones simultaneously. And Ukraine will be among the top in the world here.

AI weapon guidance. Multitasking

"Smart" missiles and drones with computer vision systems can detect and destroy targets on their own. Some are already being used in wars, but the technology will continue to advance.

Exploration without risk

Drones and sensor networks, data analysis will replace classic infantry and reconnaissance. Data is collected, analyzed and transmitted in real time without human presence.

Logistics and evacuation

Autonomous drones and ground platforms provide supply and evacuation.

The role of man is changing

The soldier of the future is an operator, engineer, and analyst. Today's infantry will become the mind of a combat vehicle.

In simple terms, the quality and speed of task formulation, planning, and technological quality of the algorithm will determine the advantage at the front, as will the number of new means of warfare. Not the number of people on the battlefield.

The changes will also affect other aspects of warfare. Sweden has conducted successful combat tests of the Gripen E fighter jet with built-in Centaur artificial intelligence. It has no pilot. Full autonomy. A full-fledged air confrontation with a manned aircraft over the Baltic Sea - AI performed complex maneuvers, recognized targets, and determined the moment of attack.

The Centaur has been simulated with the equivalent of 50 years of flight time and has proven its effectiveness in combat scenarios in three real missions.

The Beyond project, implemented by Saab and German defense startup Helsing, is a new standard for combat aircraft.

