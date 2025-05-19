on May 16, direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul for the first time in three years. As expected, they did not lead to the end of the war, but rather demonstrated fundamental differences in the positions of the parties. Perhaps the only positive result was an agreement on the largest exchange of prisoners (1000 for 1000) for the entire period of the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine.

Many consider the fact that these negotiations took place at all and the agreement to continue them to be the main achievement. I will draw attention to the paradoxes (this is important for understanding their specifics and further prospects), as well as the political consequences of the Istanbul performance.

Ostensibly, it was supposed to be a meeting to end the war, but in reality, for both sides, the meeting in Istanbul was purely tactical and demonstrative. Both Russia and Ukraine were primarily trying to demonstrate to US President Trump their readiness for peace talks and at the same time provoking their opponent to refuse to participate in the Istanbul rendezvous. This was the essence of the sharp tactical struggle around it.

Read also Putin showed that he is comfortable in the mud from which Trump pulled him out

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend it, but their positions are radically opposed. Russia is again putting forward ultimatums that are fundamentally unacceptable to Ukraine. Ukraine insists that the agreement on a complete ceasefire is a priority, but the Kremlin rejects this approach. At the moment, the negotiations appear to be at a stalemate.

The negotiations took place between Russia and Ukraine, but the initiator and main driving force behind them was the United States, more specifically, US President Donald Trump. At the same time, the United States was not directly involved. They entrusted Turkey with the role of mediator, or rather moderator. And they retained the function of the main supervisor (controller) .

This is another political experiment on the part of the United States. For two months, they conducted parallel and separate negotiations with Russia and Ukraine. And this did not bring a positive result, rather it provoked the effect of a "broken phone." Now the US is taking the other extreme - direct negotiations between the warring countries. And this is with naïve expectations, according to Steve Witkoff, that it is enough to put Ukrainians and Russians in one room, and they will quickly reach an agreement.