For American intelligence, Budanov is not just the head of the intelligence service. He is one of their own.

The name of Kyrylo Budanov is once again being actively discussed — this time not because of the Main Intelligence Directorate's operations, but because of his participation in the Abu Dhabi talks regarding the so-called peace plan.

His appearance there is not a formality. Budanov enjoys a very high level of trust in the US, and this directly influenced the decision to invite him specifically. American journalist Michael Weiss in his in a post In X, it was recalled that for American intelligence, Budanov is not just the head of the intelligence service. He is one of their own. In particular, because he once underwent training at the CIA as part of Unit 2245 — not everyone has access to such programs.

