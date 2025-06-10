We should start by "patching the holes" in sanctions against Russia

The best way to ensure that Russia never attacks Europe is to help Ukraine not just survive, but defeat Russia.

For example, much more can be done economically to undermine Russia's ability to wage war.

See also A new war in Europe may be closer than you think

Russia is unable to produce high quality steel, so it depends on China to supply components for precision weapons, and receives drones from Iran and ammunition from North Korea.

Sanctions have an effect, but there are always countries - including the United States - where companies are looking for workarounds. For example, German exports to Kazakhstan have increased dramatically.

If we are really serious about defeating Russia, then we need to patch the holes in the sanctions.

Regarding the increase in defense spending, it is generally believed that this means more F-35 fighter-bombers, e.g .

But the most important thing is to increase readiness, and this starts with a cultural shift in the perception of readiness in your armed forces.

During the Cold War, the prevailing approach was to be ready for battle, even if it was tonight.

We need to pay attention to the level of training, the state of weapons and personnel, and whether there are enough people to man the units.

Source: expert survey Chatham House ahead of the NATO summit in June 2025

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors