It is much easier to agree with Beijing to milk this "raw material cow" to exhaustion

In Budapest, Trump plans to hear from Putin when he is going to end the war. And only then will he make a decision on the Tomahawks. From his vantage point, this looks logical. He scared – he got a reaction – he left a trail of uncertainty behind him.

The threat of "tomahawks" means that the time limit for which Putin persuaded Trump in Alaska has been exhausted. Let me remind you that at the time, Putin was promising Trump major breakthroughs on the front, access to the borders of the Donetsk region, and Ukrainian surrender. It didn't work out (I will continue to argue that the basis of Ukraine's subjectivity is its Armed Forces).

Time is running out. Trump is without a Nobel. In the United States, the campaign begins. The White House wants to flex its muscles in front of China.

Why Budapest? Because Trump wants the honors that Orban (a sycophant) will organize for him, and he is going out of his way to win re-election in the spring. But Orban will also roll out the red carpet for Putin – there is no doubt about it. He is a kind of "European Yanukovych" who wants to suckle not just two but three mothers. Xi is missing.

After all, there may be a positive element in Trump's last conversation with Putin for us – Russia may not be hitting the energy sector for the next few days. Although Putin's promises to prepare for the summit in Budapest are not a final decision to go there. His grandfather may simply "get sick" while Trump waits for his consent. So far, meetings of "high-level" delegations have been announced.

The meeting between Trump and Xi in late October will be more decisive. It is also still in question, because it is difficult for Trump to talk to China while Putin is constantly under his feet.

It seems that Trump is still living under the illusion that he can separate Moscow from Beijing. And if the information about Putin's proposal to conclude a deal on rare earth minerals is true, this intention could lead Trump down the wrong path again. It is much easier to agree with Beijing to milk this "raw materials cow" to exhaustion together.

A brief summary before Trump's meeting with Zelensky: Putin has been given another 2-3 weeks (2-3 months?) to try to break the White House's intention to change the US "show of force" tactics against Russia.

We've been through this before.

But what Trump needs now is not process, but results. Inspired by the decision on the Middle East, he is eager to hang another star on his suit. Because the start of the congressional campaign should be bright.

The main thing is not to get into trouble with Budapest the way we did in Alaska.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors