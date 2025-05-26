A rapist kills in front of the public, and observers can only shame him and ask him to stop

Keith Kellogg tweets about the attacks on Ukrainian cities: "These attacks are a disgrace. Stop the killing, stop the shooting now!".

It reminded me of the slogan of the demonstration of Russian emigrants in Berlin: "Putin, stop killing!". The same acquired helplessness.

The rapist kills in front of the public, and the onlookers can only shame him and ask him to stop. In response, he laughs in their faces.

Trump has brought the United States to the bottom of shame. The Russian dictator spits in the face of a great country, and its representatives wipe themselves and can only whine on Twitter: "Stop it!".

And Trump himself does not even do this - he is doing fine (later, US President Donald Trump published a post with a reaction to the shelling. - Ed.).

