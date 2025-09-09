NABU has been given a great deal of trust. I want them to use it with dignity, so that there are no questions about the proceedings they initiate

Early in the morning of September 6, NABU detectives served a notice of suspicion to Vladyslava Molchanova, founder of the Stolitsa Group development company. The amount of bail was set at UAH 302 million, despite the fact that the value of the disputed land plot involved in the case is only about UAH 20 million.

This decision caused a stir, as it concerns a businesswoman who has been building business in the capital for decades and plays a significant role in the development market both as a participant and an expert.

Molchanova herself called the raid a "custom-made special operation" and intends to defend her business reputation in court.

The old conflict has taken on new colors

The history of goes back to the conflict over Kyiv's Stolychnyi market, which for many years linked Molchanova and former Party of Regions MP Yuriy Ivanyushchenko.

