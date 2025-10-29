Things are going so well in Russia that they seem to be ripe for the idea that it is time to appoint the outliers. Judging by the trend of recent days, our traitors and collaborators have been appointed to the role of the extreme.

Montyan was immediately followed by ex-PR MP Yevhen Balytskyi ("Z-blogger Montyan was added to the list of extremists for repeatedly discrediting the Russian army"), who in 2022 earned himself the "governorship" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian CEC filed a complaint against Balytsky with their prosecutor's office for dismissing a member of the local election committee and for problems with salaries. And after Balytsky said that the "Kurds" did not defend the "Motherland" during the Kursk special operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, almost all Russian publics took up his cause.

It is worth noting that it is specifically and repeatedly emphasized that Balytsky is from Ukraine, that for this reason he does not respect Russians, the laws of the Russian Federation, still does not speak Russian well (which is a separate act of contempt for the "new Motherland"), and is accustomed to corruption and sabotage of state affairs.

As for the Montyans, the rhetoric of the Russians is of the same nature. "They harm Great Russia because they are Ukrainians", they should not have been allowed to do such important things as public administration or propaganda.

We are waiting for the trend to be confirmed by a few more precedents, and then we can state that the Russian Federation has unleashed all the dogs on our traitors. In order to blame them (and the excessive Russian "generosity of heart and gullibility to younger brothers") for all the failures. And in the deterioration of the socio-economic situation in Russia.

Surely it's not the "SVO" and its initiator Putin who should be blamed for the problems? Moreover, the "general line" is contradicted by the admission that the reasons for the sharp deterioration are sanctions and Ukraine's successful strikes on military production, oil refining, logistics and energy in Russia.

Therefore, ordinary Russians should show the insidious culprits why we are talking about food stamps, why there is no gasoline, why they do not pay or pay less for "meat".. .

Now is the time for all the fugitives from Ukraine who have "built a successful career in Russia" to get their act together. And the puffed-up ...ludes on the stage have no indulgence either – they will follow Montyan, and Russian competitors will be happy to help.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors