We cannot win the technology war by buying parts from China. We need our own ecosystem

Last year, my importing company alone paid $1.2 billion to Chinese suppliers for UAV parts.

We are fighting for independence by collecting it on Aliexpress.

We're talking about sovereignty, and every critical component in a drone depends on someone else's goodwill.

For three years now, we have been talking about "technological independence and incredible industry development in the country," but we are building it out of boxes that come from Shenzhen.

The state says it supports localization, but it doesn't, because:

Benefits for importers - but duties and VAT on Ukrainian parts manufacturers.

Reduced taxes on drones - but not on those who produce engines, boards electronics.

Grants for assembly - but not for technology localization.

Rhetoric about a "great drone state" - but without an ecosystem that can produce hardware, not just shells.

We cannot win the technology war by buying parts from China. We need an ecosystem - not just phantom unicorns, not just assembly, but factories, technical schools, components, platforms.

We can do it - but only if we stop encouraging imports and finally start creating here.

What to do? (and immediately)

1. Create a "green corridor" for component manufacturers in Ukraine

Zero duties and VAT on materials, tools, machines, components for production.

The same benefits that importers of finished goods receive today.

2. Localization Fund

State order = priority for products with a high percentage of localization.

3. A separate tax field for hardware developers

Reduction of income tax and simplification of licensing for the production of boards, drives, batteries, optics.

Preferential lending through state-owned banks for the purchase of equipment.

4. Lobbying Law "On Critical Defense Technologies"

Like in Estonia: there is a separate status for the manufacturer of critical components - simplified licensing, exports, inspections.

Imports are a temporary stage, not a model of the economy. I am ready to invest in localization.

But this should not be a fight against the system, but a political choice.

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors