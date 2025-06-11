Opinion
Musk and Trump's conflict: a lull before MAGA
Mykola Vorobiov
Ukrainian and American political scientist
Last week the Internet was blown up by an unexpected conflict between two strongmen of the US Republican Party - President Donald Trump and his financial donor and advisor Elon Musk .
The former associates exchanged serious public accusations - in particular, the businessman accused Trump of involvement in the scandalous Epstein case and involvement in sexual crimes, and called for his impeachment and replacement with the current Vice President J.D. Vance. In response, Trump threatened the billionaire with "serious consequences" if he tries to disrupt the Republican vote on the controversial spending bill, which Musk openly called "disgusting.".
Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors