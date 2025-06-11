Last week the Internet was blown up by an unexpected conflict between two strongmen of the US Republican Party - President Donald Trump and his financial donor and advisor Elon Musk .

The former associates exchanged serious public accusations - in particular, the businessman accused Trump of involvement in the scandalous Epstein case and involvement in sexual crimes, and called for his impeachment and replacement with the current Vice President J.D. Vance. In response, Trump threatened the billionaire with "serious consequences" if he tries to disrupt the Republican vote on the controversial spending bill, which Musk openly called "disgusting.".