The spiritual leader of the Tibetans, the Dalai Lama, turns 90 on July 6 . He has spent 75 of those years fighting to preserve the identity of Tibetans and drawing the world's attention to the situation in Tibet. A Nobel Peace Prize winner, he has become a moral authority for millions of people and a constant irritant for China.

As his death approaches, the Dalai Lama has already indicated where his successor should be reborn – and why atheistic China has no right to interfere in the choice of the Tibetan spiritual leader.

The departure of the current, XIV Dalai Lama will be the beginning of an era of challenges for Tibet, says LIGA.net Kelsang (Kaidor) Aukatsang, a Tibetan politician and researcher at the Atlantic Council's Global China Center: "The Tibetan community, although small, has numerous interfaith rifts. There may not be a person like the current Dalai Lama who can keep the community in full unity.".

This is an opportunity for China to legitimize the occupation of Tibet, which has been unsuccessful for more than seven decades.

