My "bubble," my circle, can talk about Dostoevsky's existentialism, Mandelstam's essays, and Andrei Platonov's absurdist gloom for hours.

They won't tell us anything about Stefanyk or Zhadan.

They came here like sheep to a swamp. They dug in in the Red Forest, near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. They caught Stepan Bandera near Mariupol, they were sincerely shocked by the toilets, the Internet and cat food in Ukrainian villages.

Someone once told me that our mistake was that we did not know them that well. We didn't think it was really like that..

We thought Dostoevsky was exaggerating. Dostoevsky was smoothing it out.

We didn't know them to the core. But they did not know us and do not know us at all.

The invaders found themselves right in a terrible fantasy. Another planet, another civilization... Groves are noisy, zucchini are sprouting, crucians are swimming Paradise!! !

And then something came out of the ground and ate everyone... Scythia, Dune!

