In Ukraine (as in many other places), in an attempt to rationalize the behavior of the head of the White House, "bright thoughts" occasionally appear that he is actually spouting all that nonsense about the war, Ukraine, and Russia because the wrong people are putting ideas in his ear, and we are simply communicating poorly (again) and not conveying the truth and reliable information to him. About when the war started, who is to blame for it, how bad Putin is. And that if we do it right, Trump will say different things, and maybe even do different things .

Of course, this is a fantasy designed to rationalize the fact that Trump doesn't give a damn about why the war started, who started it, and how many people are dying here or there. Because almost everyone in his circle knows when the war started, knows who Putin is, and has even said so publicly on several occasions. Moreover, they call Putin a criminal. This does not affect anything at all .

Read also What the New Model of US-Russian Relations Looks Like

Trump's entourage understands everything perfectly well. And Trump doesn't need to understand anything, he already knows everything about everything. On the issue of Russia, he is the bearer of all the possible clichés that have existed for many decades among some American elites. And his admiration for Putin determined the fact that he wanted to turn Ukraine's partner into a hostile party to the negotiations, a neutral party. In fact, that is why the patient talked about "Zelenskyy being a dictator," and why he organized a trash party in the White House, and tried to put pressure on Ukraine by all available means, and excluded Europe from participating in the negotiations.

I'm not talking about his rhetoric, I'm talking about his actions. Trump's rhetoric on default is irrelevant. Because all his rhetoric is bullshit. Not a single word is worth anything.

And so. The only thing keeping Trump from merging with Putin in ecstasy is objective reality. For example, that Putin is not going to fraternize with the United States against China. Nor is he going to end the war as long as he can continue it. Because getting out of the war means incredible risks for his system and for him personally. Starting the war was an incredible risk, and ending it was even more so. And the damn Ukrainians just don't want to die for some reason.

In his relations with Putin, Trump looks weak. His clumsy attempt to push Zelenskyy through helped Ukraine engage European leaders in the process of engaging with Trump. And his entourage and the Republicans see the disapproval of a weak stance on Russia even among their own voters and are beginning to show it to Trump very gently .

Read also Behind the scenes of a phone conversation - what Putin and Trump want

In fact, this is the only way to get to his "heart." Demonstrate, carefully, that his position on Putin is pathetic, and that Putin is actually dynamiting him and has moved him to the friend zone. As one foreign observer aptly wrote, Trump has three models of further behavior: redouble his efforts to win his lover, give up, and take revenge on the object of his admiration. Perhaps he will go through all three. And diplomatic exercises by Ukraine and Europe, adequate reps, and his entourage will help. If only he doesn't get in the way .

And telling him that Putin is killing children and women, that Russia is an aggressor, that he should think about the reputation of the United States, and all that is meaningless. He doesn't care .

Original

opinion.informer.text

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors