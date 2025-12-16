We have only one thing left to do. We must invent a set of technologies and tactics to stop the Russian infantry assault.

Ukraine can win this war. Periodically, we remind ourselves and the whole world of this. This time again.

It is very important to remember that we actually surpass the Russians in ingenuity and creativity by an overwhelming margin. This is evident in tactics, operational art, and technology.

We are successfully carrying out rapid offensive operations, while the Russians are not. With sudden and precise strikes, we recaptured the Kharkiv region, Kherson, entered the Kursk region, and recently pushed back the enemy near Kupyansk. In contrast, the Russians' offensive is a primitive squeezing of us out with mass, with corpses.

We are more inventive in technology. We were the first to introduce small drones for reconnaissance, FPV for striking, unmanned marine vessels for destroying the enemy's fleet, and agricultural drones for bombing.

Yes, the Russians are more systematic and scale better. Because their entire state, local and federal authorities, oligarchs, and corrupt officials are working for the war. In our country, none of these categories are fully engaged. For us, the defense of the Motherland is the concern of the military.

And yet, we hold on.

And so, it seems we have used powerful underwater drones. Again, there are no analogues to this operation, again, it's a world first!

To once again emphasize our dominance over the Russians in the Black Sea. To once again remind ourselves and everyone that we can win this war.

The Russians are using the most primitive approaches. They are pushing forward, using people as biofuel. They launch missiles and drones at our energy infrastructure every day, without any effect on the war. They have very few results, but it all happens every day and works like hypnosis. They hypnotize themselves and the world with their biological mouths and "shaheds" — in hypnosis, it seems, what matters is not quality, but quantity, duration.

Any observer aware of the realities of war understands that all territorial gains by the Russians are worth very little. We are capable of nullifying them with our offensive operations. We are capable of balancing the pressure on our rear with strikes on Russian military and energy infrastructure.

We have only one thing left to do. We must invent a set of technologies and tactics to stop the Russian infantry assault.

And then we will win. When the Russians stop advancing, when they stop, they will lose faith, and their overstrained imperial machine will crumble. Prigozhin's rebellion once revealed (but did not use) a secret: Russia is empty and weak inside.

Ukraine is capable of winning this war.

