It is at the government level that Polish-Ukrainian cooperation remains stable and pragmatic – despite the political noise.

Polish President Karol Nawrocki can hardly be called a friend of Ukraine. His election campaign was full of anti-Ukrainian rhetoric — from demands to "settle accounts for Volyn" to accusations of Ukrainian refugees being ungrateful and receiving excessive social benefits.

Navrotsky also publicly stated that as president of Poland, he would never agree to Ukraine's accession to NATO, and he was skeptical of its prospects in the European Union.

Once in office, he vetoed a law that was supposed to extend the special status of Ukrainians in Poland and began promoting myths about allegedly easy acquisition of citizenship, excessive benefits, and unwillingness to work. According to Navrotsky's logic, Ukrainians in Poland have more privileges than Poles themselves.

