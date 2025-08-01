Director of Partnership Development at the Council for Economic Security of Ukraine

The lost trust will be extremely difficult to restore

A voted law is a prerequisite for restoring trust, but it is not enough.

World media news is full of conclusions that this is not the end of the Opposition Platform's attack on anti-corruption infrastructure.

Top diplomats welcome this step, but emphasize that they will closely monitor further steps of the Ukrainian government in this direction.

Lenders prepare lists of conditions and questions, observing and calculating risks, which will affect the cost, speed and volume of money we raise.

In another dimension, pressure on Russia is growing.

After Trump's trip to the Gulf, OPEC systematically continues to increase production, which keeps oil prices at an acceptable level at the moment.

India's third-largest refinery, which used to run on Russian oil, plunged into a deep crisis after European sanctions.

Indian oil refiners are nervously demanding explanations from the government after Trump's statement. They are building crisis scenarios for replacing Russian oil and calculating the billions they will lose because of it.

The powerful Iranian-Russian network for circumventing oil sanctions has been hit by Washington, making oil trade even more difficult for Moscow.

A bill to create a fund for the sale of American weapons to Ukraine is in the Congress.

We could rejoice in these victories. Focus attention and resources on squeezing the most out of this window of opportunity. Provide partners with ammunition to increase economic and diplomatic pressure on Russia. Strengthen relations. Develop new partnerships. To be the face of these successes and resistance, resilience and endurance.

But no.

On these pages of the history of the Ukrainian government, the word "shame" is written on cardboard in the hands of the new generation.

And there is a difficult path ahead of us to correct and restore trust, which we all have to go through with dignity under the missiles.

