Director of Partnership Development at the Council for Economic Security of Ukraine

The Kremlin's babble about eliminating the root causes of the war in Ukraine does not create any negotiating ground for India, Brazil and China

Putin may not care about Trump's threats, as his entourage is trying to pretend today.

But India, for example, does care. Especially when it is negotiating a trade agreement with Washington right now. Or Brazil also cares. And even for Beijing, this creates a problem.

After months of concessions and encouragement from Trump to Moscow, the Kremlin's bluster about addressing the root causes of the crisis does not create any negotiating ground for New Delhi, Brazil, and Beijing.

And Trump's unpredictability is a gun on the wall.

Will Putin have to change his negotiating position? Yes.

But will this change be another attempt to deceive the White House? Also, yes.

Are Trump's words about powerful American weapons, sanctions, tariffs, and 50 days an extreme threat, or are we going to have 50 days on a string...? We'll see.

But this is more about the United States and its status in the world than about us.

Our position has been and remains an adult one. We cannot be fooled. We will not break. We have partners and support. We have learned to fight and we know what will happen if we give up. We are strong. And people want to be friends with the strong .

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors