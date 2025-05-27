Director of Partnership Development at the Council for Economic Security of Ukraine

These are absolutely rational actions on the part of Russia

Moscow is testing Trump's limits and reactions and raising the stakes further, in effect forming a textbook for China and other US competitors on how to deal with the new administration.

The Kremlin is climbing the escalation ladder, artificially creating circumstances whose exclusion it can sell to Trump as a favor. This is manipulation.

Russia is testing where the line is that Trump will follow.

For Moscow, it is important to understand what tools Trump will prefer to use after crossing this line.

Kremlin-China agents record processes within the US team as Moscow escalates tensions.

Yes, it is a Russian bloody show, but with a very rational purpose.

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors