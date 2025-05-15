A lasting and just peace is probably out of reach at the moment. And not because of Putin, but because of Donald Trump, in whom we see a mix of alienation from Europe, at least in his mind, but not on paper, a confrontational attitude toward Europe, especially the European Union, and, of course, a very deep, ideological sympathy for Putin.

This is not just a grand strategy. I think there is a certain value, ideological compatibility between Trump's worldview and Vladimir Putin's worldview, and we probably underestimated that before he came to power. So, I think we are left with the only real strategy - the strategy of containment.

And now we have to implement it correctly, because if you look at the history of our decisions and actions over the past three years - since the beginning of the large-scale invasion - we have always lagged behind both in time and in scale.