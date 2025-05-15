A lasting and just peace is probably out of reach at the moment. And not because of Putin, but because of Donald Trump, in whom we see a mix of alienation from Europe, at least in his mind, but not on paper, a confrontational attitude toward Europe, especially the European Union, and, of course, a very deep, ideological sympathy for Putin.

This is not just a grand strategy. I think there is a certain value, ideological compatibility between Trump's worldview and Vladimir Putin's worldview, and we probably underestimated that before he came to power. So, I think we are left with the only real strategy - the strategy of containment.

Read also
Europe's Strategic Awakening: What are the Four Key Challenges

And now we have to implement it correctly, because if you look at the history of our decisions and actions over the past three years - since the beginning of the large-scale invasion - we have always lagged behind both in time and in scale.

Unlock to continue reading
You need to subscribe to read this article
Already subscribed?
opinion.informer.text
Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors