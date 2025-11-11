We may witness the coercion of elections and new peace initiatives

Government Crisis. What will happen next?

The main question that has not yet been answered is whether this crisis is exclusively Ukrainian or whether it has been a game of a wider range of actors from the beginning.

Corruption remains a major issue in the country. Even after the cardboard Maidan, it became clear that it was becoming increasingly difficult for Bankova to impose its agenda. Recent events only confirm this opinion .

Is it possible now to create a coalition government that will "reset" the situation? I think not. More precisely, it is possible to change, but not to reset. Because we have not a political crisis, but a managerial one .

However, the game is now on the resignation of the government and the creation of a government of "people's trust" that should be a counterweight to Zelenskyy's government. And this is not a good signal for Bankova Street. After all, keeping the government in place will sink the President, as corruption scandals will become even more intense. To create a new government is to weaken the influence of Bankova.

How will the situation develop further? This story is already starting to take on a life of its own, and it cannot be ended with the resignation of a few people. The Europeans and possibly the Americans will definitely get into the game (if they haven't already).

And here we can witness stories of coercion to force us to elections and new peace initiatives.

Under any circumstances, the gin is out of the bottle.

