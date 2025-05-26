We constantly hear from Western experts about the need for "realistic" goals in the war with Russia and the benefits of a truce. Recently, one such expert even admired himself for comparing Ukraine to "Finland on steroids," saying that neutrality would help stop Russian aggression and bring rapid development. But this conversation reminded me of the "New Vasyuks" from the book by Ilf and Petrov, when naive chess players were trying to seduce with a beautiful utopia that was extremely far from reality.

In such discussions, I am tired of repeating the obvious: the problem is not in Ukraine. We have not attacked anyone. The problem is that the Russian Federation categorically refuses to stop. Therefore, the question to the supporters of the truce is simple: how exactly do you plan to achieve it? Through concessions or negotiations? Because we have already tried "just stop shooting" in Ukraine.