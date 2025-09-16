After signing draft law No. 13271-1 , officials will have more room to live beyond their means. What does this document change in the financial control system? And why officials can still benefit – even with millions in assets of dubious origin?

At the outset, let me remind you that corruption is a hidden phenomenon. It is impossible to catch a bribe-taker with a suitcase of cash red-handed, and bribes can be given not only in cash, but also in apartments and land plots, etc .

That is why, after the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine finally switched from the ineffective paper-based to the public electronic declaration of officials – when an official who receives a salary at the expense of taxpayers is obliged to make his or her assets public. The state has created a special agency (NAPC) to verify such declarations and identify discrepancies between official income and lifestyle, and the Criminal Code has added an article on "Illegal enrichment" with a prison sentence for large gaps.

What's wrong with talking about corruption in Ukraine

Over time, the system was expanded, and later a mechanism was created for simplified confiscation of smaller illegal assets – civil confiscation. In addition, after the scandalous decision of the Constitutional Court, sanctions for false declarations reappeared, including imprisonment.

In fact, the draft law No. 13271-1 adopted by the MPs was primarily announced to improve approaches to liability for corruption or corruption-related offenses. We will be able to see the results of the implementation of the new rules a little later, as investigations are still ongoing. However, let's try to figure out now whether this draft law makes a step towards real accountability of the authorities or only imitates the movement forward?

What the adopted draft law changes?

Articles published in the "Opinions" section reflect the point of view of the author and may not reflect the position of the LIGA.net editors
