Officials' millions remain beyond the reach of punishment – and in this Ukraine is losing even to Moldova

After signing draft law No. 13271-1 , officials will have more room to live beyond their means. What does this document change in the financial control system? And why officials can still benefit – even with millions in assets of dubious origin?

At the outset, let me remind you that corruption is a hidden phenomenon. It is impossible to catch a bribe-taker with a suitcase of cash red-handed, and bribes can be given not only in cash, but also in apartments and land plots, etc .

That is why, after the Revolution of Dignity, Ukraine finally switched from the ineffective paper-based to the public electronic declaration of officials – when an official who receives a salary at the expense of taxpayers is obliged to make his or her assets public. The state has created a special agency (NAPC) to verify such declarations and identify discrepancies between official income and lifestyle, and the Criminal Code has added an article on "Illegal enrichment" with a prison sentence for large gaps.

Over time, the system was expanded, and later a mechanism was created for simplified confiscation of smaller illegal assets – civil confiscation. In addition, after the scandalous decision of the Constitutional Court, sanctions for false declarations reappeared, including imprisonment.

In fact, the draft law No. 13271-1 adopted by the MPs was primarily announced to improve approaches to liability for corruption or corruption-related offenses. We will be able to see the results of the implementation of the new rules a little later, as investigations are still ongoing. However, let's try to figure out now whether this draft law makes a step towards real accountability of the authorities or only imitates the movement forward?

What the adopted draft law changes?