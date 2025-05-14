All forecasts and expectations do not take into account the main thing – Putin's true goals

Discussions about the meaning and prospects of the talks in Istanbul should first of all take into account the fact that for Putin, the very proposal of negotiations turned out to be a chance to "repel" the European ultimatum on a ceasefire – and only.

If there was no ultimatum, there would be no idea of negotiations. Because Putin is not interested in any negotiations.

What is he interested in? He is interested in war and imitation of the negotiation process. It is not for nothing that he speaks not of the beginning of negotiations but of their "resumption." And where? Exactly where they were interrupted, in Istanbul.

And what were the negotiations in Istanbul in 2022? They were also an imitation and humiliation of Ukrainians, a delay and an attempt to destabilize Ukraine internally.

Putin didn't even send Lavrov or Ushakov there, he just let the senseless Medinsky play the comedy, because he didn't expect any results.

He doesn't expect to send anyone serious to Istanbul now, and if he does, it will be only to meet with Trump.

So there will be no result – there will be no process.

