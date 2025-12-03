Separately, we need to pay attention to China once again. On the eve of the Kushner-Vitko meeting with Putin, Wang Yi visited Moscow and handed something to Shoigu.

Talks in Moscow. Why it's time to start talking about financing Ukraine until 2030.

The negotiations ended in nothing. More precisely, according to Ushakov, the parties discussed the financial and, presumably, sanctions-related issues of the future agreement.

There's not much to write about here – this was predictable, as the Americans didn't push the territorial issue at the Miami talks, which is fundamental for both Trump and Putin.

It seems the Americans have indeed changed their strategy somewhat: first, they will discuss everything important to them with the Russians, and then they will pressure us on the territories.

Separately, we need to pay attention to China once again. On the eve of the Kushner-Witcoff meeting with Putin, Wang Yi visited Moscow and handed something to Shoigu. What he handed over, one can only guess. But it was certainly a "probing of the Russian position" to see how far the Russians are willing to go in their negotiations with the US on cooperation regarding the Northern Sea Route and Arctic minerals (hydrocarbons and rare earths).

We should also not forget about Macron's visit to China, where security guarantees for Europe and Ukraine in this context will definitely be discussed.

What should concern us right now? The basic issue is money. And not just for 2026, but for the next five years at least.

If we follow the scenario of accelerating the end of the war (if the US and Russia reach an agreement), the only guarantees of our security can be guarantees of our funding and arms sales. And it seems no one is talking about this at all. Neither the 28 points of Witkoff nor the reduced version developed in Switzerland are about this at all.

And without external money, we are Zimbabwe.

